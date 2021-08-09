This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content KINGSTON — Local business leaders said they are excited about the reopening of the border between Canada and the United States, but public health precautions still need to remain in place. Canada opened its border with the U.S. on Monday, allowing American citizens and permanent residents of the U.S. to enter Canada if they have proof of vaccination for at least 14 days and can provide proof of a negative COVID-19 test taken prior to entry. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston business groups welcome border reopening Back to video The border is expected to open to fully vaccinated travellers from other parts of the world on Sept. 7.

Article content Canada’s border has been closed to all but essential travel since the beginning of the pandemic in March 2020. “The Canada-U.S. border reopening is an exciting milestone towards COVID recovery,” Shelley Hirstwood, director of business development for Kingston Economic Development Corporation, said. “Being in close proximity to the Thousand Islands border, traffic from the U.S. is an important part of our overall commerce and tourism,” Hirstwood said. “It is also important to recognize the reopening within the context health and safety regulations and that both sides of the border remain attentive and responsive to ongoing trends.” “We are very pleased to see the border reopening today, safely,” Krista Marie LeClair, executive director of Kingston Accommodation Partners, added. “Businesses are thrilled to welcome fully vaccinated Americans to Kingston, and welcome the next steps of border reopening when it is safe to do so; we are very pleased to see a plan in place for reopening, and businesses are certainly ready to help keep our visitors and our communities safe.” Karen Cross, chief executive officer of the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce, also said the local business community is eager to see the border reopened, but she said she does not expect a lot of American visitors making their way north any time soon, even though neighbouring counties in northern New York state have had relatively low incidents of COVID-19.

Article content “Generally there is a positive sense that we are moving in the right direction, there is light at the end of the tunnel,” Cross said. “Businesses are obviously anxious for additional business to come into town, which is beneficial, but I don’t think it is going to be a flood of them coming in over the border right away.” Cross said local companies will continue to focus on attracting regional customers and there remains a need for a wage subsidy to help businesses survive. The federal government’s current wage subsidy has been extended to late October. One couple from New York state is to enjoy an extra special visit to Kingston now that the border is open. Visitors are encouraged to enter a contest to win a free night’s stay at the Frontenac Club Hotel, a complimentary three-hour dinner cruise on Lake Ontario and the St. Lawrence River from Kingston 1000 Islands Cruises, lunch at any local McDonald’s and a historic downtown walking tour led by Arthur Milnes. The winning couple is to start their visit with a personal greeting from Mayor Bryan Paterson. “I have been leading walking tours in Kingston for 15 years and have always enjoyed interacting with my friends from Watertown and Jefferson County,” Milnes of kingstonwalks.ca said. “I’ve missed these encounters since COVID caused the closure of our joint border in March 2020. So, I thought I’d organize a little welcome back gesture.” Visitors can enter the contest by emailing Arthur.milnes@sympatico.ca with their answer to this question: What two American presidents — one sitting and one former — have visited Kingston? The first correct answer will be the winner.

