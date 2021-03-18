Kingston bylaw officers issue two more court summons under special order

Article content

City of Kingston bylaw officers issued two court summons under the Section 22 class order at one gathering on St. Patrick’s Day night, bringing the total to three since the order came into effect on March 13.

“Both (summons) are under investigation and no further comment can be provided at this point in time,” Kyle Compeau, manager of licensing and enforcement with the City of Kingston said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.

Compeau did say that the summons stems from a gathering and noise complaint on Cartwright Street, located just east of Portsmouth Avenue and St. Lawrence College. No ticket for amplified noise was issued at the address.

Compeau said they were unable to confirm how many people attended the gathering until later on Thursday.

He said bylaw officers were called to the gathering by the Kingston Police, and when they arrived, they identified Section 22 class order violations. Under the order, no person shall host or attend indoor or outdoor social gatherings with more than five persons.

The special Section 22 class order under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act was announced by Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, on March 4. It stated that between March 13 at midnight and March 21 at 11:59 p.m., there would be additional restrictions and extra fines to address possible St. Patrick’s Day gatherings. On Wednesday, he extended the order to continue until the end of April.