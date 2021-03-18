Kingston bylaw officers issue two more court summons under special order
City of Kingston bylaw officers issued two court summons under the Section 22 class order at one gathering on St. Patrick’s Day night, bringing the total to three since the order came into effect on March 13.
“Both (summons) are under investigation and no further comment can be provided at this point in time,” Kyle Compeau, manager of licensing and enforcement with the City of Kingston said in a statement on Thursday afternoon.
Compeau did say that the summons stems from a gathering and noise complaint on Cartwright Street, located just east of Portsmouth Avenue and St. Lawrence College. No ticket for amplified noise was issued at the address.
Compeau said they were unable to confirm how many people attended the gathering until later on Thursday.
He said bylaw officers were called to the gathering by the Kingston Police, and when they arrived, they identified Section 22 class order violations. Under the order, no person shall host or attend indoor or outdoor social gatherings with more than five persons.
The special Section 22 class order under the Ontario Health Protection and Promotion Act was announced by Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox and Addington, on March 4. It stated that between March 13 at midnight and March 21 at 11:59 p.m., there would be additional restrictions and extra fines to address possible St. Patrick’s Day gatherings. On Wednesday, he extended the order to continue until the end of April.
Wednesday afternoon, the bylaw enforcement team reported it had issued no tickets in relation to public safety. Kingston Police said at about 4:45 p.m. that they’d only issued about three fines for having open alcohol in public.
At a Thursday afternoon news conference, Moore said it appeared the city celebrated the Irish holiday “quietly and calmly.”
“We did not attract a large number of people to Kingston, which was a concern that people would migrate here given that our bars are open,” Moore said. “Typically, it’s been a significant day of celebration and partying. That did not occur.
“I have to thank the community. I know that public health measures have to be proportionate to the risk. We thought that minimizing crowds at this time was essential.”
Kingston Police and city bylaw enforcement said they were prepared for the evening with extra staffing. Kingston Police said they would use little to no discretion in issuing fines if they came across a party.
City of Kingston communications said Thursday morning that bylaw officers received six complaints overnight. In addition to the gathering on Cartwright Street, officers were called to Foster Street, also just east of St. Lawrence College, for loud music. At first bylaw officers gave them a warning, but when officers were forced to return, they handed out a $206 fine for amplified noise.
Bylaw enforcement also received complaints about noise on Frontenac Street, York Street and Calderwood Street, but when they arrived, officers found no violations.
A City of Kingston news release said that Kington Police attended 13 calls over the course of the evening but did not issue any charges under the Reopening Ontario Act or the Section 22 class order.
Kingston Police said they laid five Liquor Licence Act charges and one highway traffic act charge.
