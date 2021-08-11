Kingston chamber announces business awards finalists
KINGSTON — The 36 nominees for this year’s 25th annual business excellence awards were announced Wednesday by the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce.
“After the difficult year businesses have had, we’re looking forward to this opportunity to celebrate our local businesses and acknowledge their successes and perseverance,” Jessica Colvin, manager of business development and member services with the chamber, said.
Last year’s awards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s awards ceremony, to be held Oct. 7, is to incorporate more online and virtual elements.
“Our local businesses are an essential part of what makes our city so great,” Sandy Sheahan, realtor with Royal LePage ProAlliance Realty, said. “As we set aside this time to celebrate the successes of our most excellent nominees, we acknowledge all of our businesses, who over these past 18 months have worked so hard to adapt, pivot and innovate.”
Finalists for this year’s awards are: