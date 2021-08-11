Article content

KINGSTON — The 36 nominees for this year’s 25th annual business excellence awards were announced Wednesday by the Greater Kingston Chamber of Commerce.

“After the difficult year businesses have had, we’re looking forward to this opportunity to celebrate our local businesses and acknowledge their successes and perseverance,” Jessica Colvin, manager of business development and member services with the chamber, said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston chamber announces business awards finalists Back to video

Last year’s awards were postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic, and this year’s awards ceremony, to be held Oct. 7, is to incorporate more online and virtual elements.