Kingston city council approves new rules for farmers markets
KINGSTON — A new set of regulations may help give new life to the five farmers markets in the city.
City council approved a new local food strategy and updated the rules for public markets.
The planned changes to the Kingston Public Market include better definitions of the types of vendors at the market, a reduction from two to one in the number of days vendors have to attend the market each week in order to maintain their seniority, a 50 per cent reduction in the fees for the market and the elimination of fees for other markets on city property.
The changes were welcomed by local food proponents, business and tourism organizations.
“We’ve seen a decrease in the number of local producers in our market over the past several years,” Tim Pater of the Downtown Kingston Business Improvement Area said.
“It has been disheartening to witness the decline of the market.”
The changes, especially the more flexible attendance requirement, would help local food producers.
“Local food will play a critical role in rejuvenating our tourism sector once COVID restrictions are lifted,” he said. “The road to recovery for the downtown will be a long one.”
The public market also has a greater place in the city’s overall tourism plans.
The changes to the rules for the market will make it easier to develop it into a key part of the culinary tourism strategy, Meghan Knott, executive director of Tourism Kingston, said.
Future plans for the public market include transitioning to an expanded, year-round attraction, with the potential of more local food demonstrations and sampling, a night market and an indoor market, added Krista LeClair, executive director of Kingston Accommodation Partners.
Ayla Fenton, the urban agriculture specialist for Loving Spoonful, called the new rules “crucial first steps towards creating a market that actually supports local farmers.”
“We believe the city of Kingston holds massive potential to become a food systems leader if our municipal government is willing to take this work on,” she said.
The elimination of rent paid to the city by the Memorial Centre market will make it more sustainable.
The market annually pays more than $6,000 to the city to use the Memorial Centre property, “which, of course, is a drop in the bucket for the municipal budget but is a significant portion of the operating budget for the market that could be better invested,” Fenton said.
Fenton said more city investment would help develop the community gardens, which would also promote local food production.
There is currently about $5,000 available from the city to help develop community gardens, but that amount, Fenton said, is not enough to meet demand for community garden plots.
Approximately 400 people are on a waiting list for a community garden plot.