Kingston city council begins tours of former Davis Tannery property
Article content
KINGSTON — Although most of them have been on the site before, in either an official or unofficial capacity, city councillors and staff are to get a ground-level look at the former Davis Tannery property.
Advertisement
Article content
The first tour of the 13-hectare parcel of land along the western shore of the Cataraqui River, north of Orchard Street and east of Rideau Street, on Wednesday morning included Trillium District Coun. Robert Kiley and Portsmouth District Coun. Bridget Doherty, who were given a guided tour of the site by ecologist Rob Snetsinger of Ecological Services.
Kingston city council begins tours of former Davis Tannery property Back to video
In the next 10 days, any councillor who wishes can see the features of the site.
The property was left polluted by more than a century of industrial smelting and 70 years of tannery operations, which, along with uncontrolled filling, created “what is arguably the largest and most contaminated brownfield property within the city of Kingston,” and left the soil and groundwater “profoundly contaminated,” according to a previous city report.
Developer Jay Patry has proposed to clean up the site and build up to 1,500 condominiums and apartments and more than 4,650 square metres of commercial space on the property and city councillors are to decide if, and how, that project goes ahead..
The cost to clean up what a remediation expert called “100 years of abuse” and prepare the land for development has been estimated at more than $65 million.
The remediation calls for the treating — through removal, excavating and capping — of about 400,000 tons of soil.
Last month, city council voted in favour of providing a 90 per cent rebate on property taxes for 10 years and a 50 per cent rebate on development charges.
Advertisement
Article content
The development charge rebate is worth about $9 million and, when adjusted for inflation, the tax rebates would be worth more than $36 million over 10 years.
City council has already approved an exemption from the city’s tree planting bylaw, worth about $1 million, and $4.5 million in community benefits.
Among the biggest challenges facing the development plan could be co-ordinating with other major cleanup proposals in the area.
Transport Canada has proposed a $70-million plan to clean up toxic sediment in the Inner Harbour — polluted largely by historic industrial operations on the tannery site — and the portion of the provincially significant wetland north of the site Patry plans to develop is owned by the city.
Co-ordinating the efforts of the city, the federal government and a private developer so that the cleanup projects take place at the right time and in the right sequence could be difficult.