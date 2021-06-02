Kingston city council looks for expanded notice boards

Article content

KINGSTON — The loss of the public message board across the street from City Hall prompted city councillors to seek an expansion of the number and location of the boards.

Councillors unanimously supported a motion from Kings Town District Coun. Rob Hutchison, who argued the boards still have a use.

“The point here is that public notice boards serve as a form of communication at the grassroots, community and neighbourhood levels,” Hutchison said. “We should be looking to maintain them and perhaps even increase them in different parts of the city.”

In the seven locations where public notice boards were approved in 2004, only four boards remain, and city staff are unsure why three of the signs disappeared.

The removal of the notice board on Ontario Street was approved two weeks ago to permit the resurfacing of the area around the visitor information centre.

City staff said the three notice boards that have disappeared elsewhere were likely also removed to allow construction to take place and were not reinstalled.