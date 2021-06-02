Kingston city council looks for expanded notice boards
KINGSTON — The loss of the public message board across the street from City Hall prompted city councillors to seek an expansion of the number and location of the boards.
Councillors unanimously supported a motion from Kings Town District Coun. Rob Hutchison, who argued the boards still have a use.
“The point here is that public notice boards serve as a form of communication at the grassroots, community and neighbourhood levels,” Hutchison said. “We should be looking to maintain them and perhaps even increase them in different parts of the city.”
In the seven locations where public notice boards were approved in 2004, only four boards remain, and city staff are unsure why three of the signs disappeared.
The removal of the notice board on Ontario Street was approved two weeks ago to permit the resurfacing of the area around the visitor information centre.
City staff said the three notice boards that have disappeared elsewhere were likely also removed to allow construction to take place and were not reinstalled.
The removal of the Ontario Street board prompted a response from groups that use the boards, including artists and activists, Hutchison said.
“The real concern from the independent artists and organizations is the public notice boards are an extremely important way to promote their work, and in some cases it may actually be the only way to promote their work outside their social media accounts,” concert organizer Marc Garnish, director of Kingston Canadian Film Festival, said.
“It became clear that the removal of the old poster board outside the Tourism Kingston office was not the real issue at all,” Garnish said. “Its removal highlighted the lack of public space in general throughout Kingston.”
City staff are to report back to council before the end of the year with options for the design and location of the signs and the potential of expanding the notice boards to the rest of the city.
“I think this a great thing,” Lakeside District Coun. Wayne Hill said. “I think it is an opportunity to identify a centre point, a meeting place in all the districts.”