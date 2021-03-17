Kingston city council looks to make changes to meetings

KINGSTON — Measures introduced to city council meetings last year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic may find their way permanently into how future meetings are conducted.

City councillors are to consider amendments to the procedural bylaw, which lays out how meetings are conducted, at a special meeting Thursday evening.

The proposed changes include new rules that would permit city councillors and staff to attend meeting via electronic means, such as video or audio.

Those joining the meeting virtually would be subject to the same rules that govern the in-person participants.

Like many updates to existing bylaws, many of the amendments are housekeeping in nature, including keeping city bylaws current with changes to provincial legislation.

“The bulk of the amendments to the council procedural bylaw are administrative in nature and are intended to eliminate duplication and redundancy, use plain language where possible, and update legislative references,” a report to the Administrative Policies Committee last month from Brad Joyce, commissioner of corporate services, stated.