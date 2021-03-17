Kingston city council looks to make changes to meetings
KINGSTON — Measures introduced to city council meetings last year to adapt to the COVID-19 pandemic may find their way permanently into how future meetings are conducted.
City councillors are to consider amendments to the procedural bylaw, which lays out how meetings are conducted, at a special meeting Thursday evening.
The proposed changes include new rules that would permit city councillors and staff to attend meeting via electronic means, such as video or audio.
Those joining the meeting virtually would be subject to the same rules that govern the in-person participants.
Like many updates to existing bylaws, many of the amendments are housekeeping in nature, including keeping city bylaws current with changes to provincial legislation.
“The bulk of the amendments to the council procedural bylaw are administrative in nature and are intended to eliminate duplication and redundancy, use plain language where possible, and update legislative references,” a report to the Administrative Policies Committee last month from Brad Joyce, commissioner of corporate services, stated.
Like municipalities in much of Canada, Kingston city council has conducted its meetings through video conference.
“Currently, in order for a meeting to be held outside of the council chamber, a formal resolution of council is required,” Joyce added. “Language has been incorporated into the proposed council procedural bylaw to allow for meetings to be held at such other place as is specified in the agenda, in order to allow for electronic meetings, as well as greater flexibility in relocating meetings when necessary.”
Frontenac County council met in person on Wednesday morning for the first time since the pandemic began about a year ago.
“Council was polled at the request of the warden. They were comfortable meeting in person without in-person delegations and with a maximum of 10 people allowed in the room,” Frontenac County chief administrative officer Kelly Pender explained. “Though we plan, so far, to continue livestreaming county council meetings into the future, council hasn’t yet explored fully or decided how meeting formats might change in the post-pandemic future.”
With the county’s buildings, and the meetings, closed to the public because of COVID-19 restrictions, Frontenac County’s meetings are still being posted online.
Other proposed changes to Kingston’s procedural bylaw include changes to correspondence how motions are reconsidered, how deferral motions are debated, and changing the rules for committees so that deferred motions are automatically sent to council for consideration.