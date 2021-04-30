Kingston city council motion to call out Hillier's COVID-19 actions

“We are under a lockdown,” Doherty said Friday. “Residents of Ontario have been told to stay at home, and most people, including businesses, are adhering to the restrictions because we know that this will reduce the number of patients in our emergency rooms and the number of lives lost.

“Council will not silently stand by when members in our community are placed in harm’s way through Mr. Hillier’s wilful propagation of misinformation,” states the motion from Portsmouth District Coun. Bridget Doherty and Lakeside District Coun. Wayne Hill, which also asks Premier Doug Ford to have Hillier’s “unethical and harmful behaviour” investigated by the province’s integrity commissioner and to take further action or sanctions.

Hillier has been outspoken in his opposition to government measures to curb the spread of the COVID-19 virus.

KINGSTON — City council is to consider joining a pair of neighbouring municipalities in calling for the premier to censure independent MPP Randy Hillier.

“Mr. Hillier is a member of provincial parliament. He is travelling from town to town, spreading misinformation.”

“As local representatives, we have a duty to safeguard and protect citizens,” said Hill, adding that Hillier has “utterly failed in the responsibility.”

“He is trying to get his 15 minutes of fame by preying upon folks who are frustrated, anxious and ignorant of the issues,” Hill said. ”He is doing this by disavowing the science that is supported by public health officials, doctors and other scientists, and in sewing this mistrust, his impact may very well last well beyond this pandemic.”

On Sunday, Hillier was fined under the Reopening of Ontario Act for attending an anti-lockdown demonstration at the Church of God parish in Aylmer. The event was part of a series of such protests Hillier attended on the weekend.

Derek Sloan, the independent MP for the riding of Hastings–Lennox and Addington was also fined for attending the Aylmer rally.

Hillier is the MPP for Lanark-Frontenac-Kingston and represents city residents who live north of Highway 401.

Last month, South Frontenac Township passed a motion that stated the municipal council does not support Hillier’s actions and that “this is not the way in which the Township of South Frontenac wishes to have this riding represented.”

Kingston city council is to consider the motion at its Tuesday night meeting.