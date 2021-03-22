Kingston city council to get update on major planning projects

“These projects involve an ambitious amount of work that is being undertaken by planning staff along with support from staff in other city departments, external agencies and consulting firms,” a report to council from Paige Agnew, commissioner of community services, stated. “However the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic has had an impact on staff capacity and interdepartmental review.”

The city is in the midst of 10 major planning policy projects that staff are working on, some with timelines stretching beyond the end of 2022. Among the projects city staff are working on are the new zoning bylaw, the central Kingston growth strategy, the density by design policy and the King’s Town secondary plan.

KINGSTON — With almost 20 months left in the current term of city council, the city’s planning staff are recommending some scheduling changes so they can reach some of council’s strategic plan goals.

The major planning projects outlined in Agnew’s report touch on all five of city council’s strategic priorities: increasing housing affordability; improving walkability, roads and transportation; demonstrating leadership on climate action; strengthening economic development opportunities; and fostering healthy citizens and vibrant spaces.

To keep on track, particularly with the new zoning bylaw, city staff are recommending adding a handful of committee and council meetings at the end of the year or early in 2022.

Two additional planning committee meetings and an extra city council meeting are being proposed.

The original plan was to have council make its final decision about the new zoning bylaw by the end of the year, but there are legal requirements to have the public open house on the issue at least one week prior to the final public meeting about it.

The scheduling is complicated by the holiday season.

To avoid scheduling problems, staff are recommending the extra meetings for the new zoning bylaw be planned for January and February 2021.

The new zoning bylaw, which has been in the works for more than four years, is being drafted to create a single set of regulations to replace the five zoning bylaws that currently cover different areas of the city.

Within the new zoning bylaw are policies specific to planning in the Reddendale neighbourhood, secondary suites, trade shows and recreational vehicle parking.

Other policies still being drafted deal with tiny homes, shipping containers and other additional residential units, schools and places of worship, parking standards and protection of environmentally sensitive “Ribbon of Life” area.

City council is to consider the scheduling changes at its Tuesday night meeting.