Kingston city councillors hear public concern about Davis Tannery plan
KINGSTON — More study needs to be done before the city can decide the fate of a proposed redevelopment of the former Davis Tannery property, according to many members of the public who spoke at a public meeting about the development on Thursday night.
The city’s planning committee held the second of two mandatory public meetings about the proposal.
Developer Jay Patry has proposed to clean up the site and build up to 1,500 condominiums and apartments and more than 4,650 square metres of commercial space on the former Davis Tannery property.
The 13-hectare property was left polluted by more than a century of industrial smelting and 70 years of tannery operations, which, along with uncontrolled filling, created “what is arguably the largest and most contaminated brownfield property within the city of Kingston,” and left the soil and groundwater “profoundly contaminated,” according to a previous city report.
But members of the public who spoke at the meeting expressed concern about the impact of the remediation on the wildlife and environment in the area.
“The turtles of the Kingston Inner Harbour are in a very precarious position,” Mabyn Armstrong of Turtles Kingston said. “They can not sustain any more hits that jeopardize their survivability. They have already been impacted by the implementation of the third crossing; they stand to be seriously affected by the proposed cleanup of the Inner Harbour. The preservation of the shoreline of the proposed tannery development is crucial to their survivability.”
City staff are to incorporate the public’s input at the meeting into their future recommendations to the committee, which, in turn, is to make recommendations to city council for a final decision.
Without a detailed remediation plan in place, several of the speakers said it was premature for the city to make any decision about planning approvals.
“The city is putting the cart before the horse,” Mary Farrar of Friends of Kingston Inner Harbour said.
In terms of biodiversity, the shoreline along the former Davis Tannery property is among the most valuable the city owns, Farrar said.
Making sure the remediation prevents additional contamination from flowing into the Cataraqui River will be key to the success of the remediation project and the federal government’s proposal to clean up the toxic sediment in the Inner Harbour.
“We need to make sure the river is not still experiencing contamination,” said Jeremy Molloy of River First YGK, a group founded in April to call for greater government accountability about the harbour cleanup proposal.
The cost to clean up what a remediation expert called “100 years of abuse” and prepare the land for development has been estimated at more than $65 million.
The remediation calls for the treating — through removal, excavating and capping — of about 400,000 tons of soil.
“The capping is being done in order to address the risk of that highly contaminated area,” Kevin Shipley of XCG Consultants Ltd. said.
“We want to reduce the risks by capping in order to prevent the runoff of that contaminated sediment through a scouring and erosion process into the river and causing additional contamination of the river, especially in light of the fact that there is a plan by the federal government for an Inner Harbour remediation plan to clean up the river.”
Last month, city council voted in favour of providing a 90 per cent rebate on property taxes for 10 years and a 50 per cent rebate on development charges.
The development charge rebate is worth about $9 million and, when adjusted for inflation, the tax rebates would be worth more than $36 million over 10 years.
City council has already approved an exemption from the city’s tree planting bylaw, worth about $1 million, and $4.5 million in community benefits.