Kingston council acknowledges Kamloops tragedy, approves housing plan

Paterson said the city remains “committed to a path of meaningful reconciliation that boasts substantive actions and full and open discussion and learning from our history.”

“We mourn this loss together with the Indigenous community. We also recognize there were many other children who were victims of the residential school system,” Paterson said on Tuesday night, which also marked the first day of National Indigenous History Month.

In a short statement ahead of the customary First People’s recognition statement that at the start of every council meeting acknowledges the work of Indigenous and non-Indigenous people in building the community, Paterson said last weekend’s discovery of the remains of 215 children in unmarked graves at the site of a former residential school in Kamloops, B.C., was a terrible discovery.

“Our hearts go out to all who have been impacted by this terrible discovery in Kamloops and by the broader legacy of residential schools.

“There remains much work to be done, but we are committed to that work.”

Part of that work Tuesday night included unanimously approving a proposal for an Indigenous supportive housing facility at 113 Lower Union St.

The facility is expected to provide housing for up to 19 Indigenous people with access to services and cultural supports.

The facility would provide an “abundance of benefit” and help Indigenous people far beyond the 19 people directly housed in the building, said Robert Rittwage of Tipi Moza, the Indigenous housing provider that proposed the housing plan.

“Providing a home, a sense of security and Indigenous ways of knowing and being will bring back that sense of identity to our community members,” Rittwage said.

“Once a sense of identity and self-worth is present, that individual has the ability to explore a brand new world from a stable foundation filled with traditional values and that sense of overall well-being and balance.”

Donald Mitchell of the Sydenham District Association said the community supports the continued use of 113 Lower Union St. as supportive housing.

The Tipi Moza housing plan for the building is compatible with the 10-year municipal housing and homelessness plan and the mayor’s task force on housing.

The Lower Union Street property is to be the first time the city has purchased a building for use as affordable housing and had an outside agency provide supportive housing operations.