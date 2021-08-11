Kingston council briefs: Tannery wetland review; Richardson Beach work

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

KINGSTON — City staff are to take a closer look at how exactly a contaminated wetland on the Davis Tannery property could be cleaned up.

Councillors directed staff to report back before the end of next month with details about how the city could help the developer clean up the contaminated wetland on the property.

The city is to hire a hydrologist to study the potential movement of water and toxins throughout the site before, during and after the redevelopment of the site.

The proposed redevelopment of the Davis Tannery property includes a portion of a provincially significant wetland.

The proposed development’s impact on the wetland has been been a source of concern amongst councillors and members of the public, including the River First YGK group formed earlier this year in response to the federal government’s proposal to clean up contaminated sediment in the Inner Harbour.

Most government policy about wetlands seeks to protect them, but in this case it is the wetland itself that needs to be cleaned of contaminants.

City supports street-closing pilot project

KINGSTON — The city is to support a pilot projectthat is to see roads closed to vehicles in front of one school and one residential street.

The pilot project from the Kingston Coalition for Active Transportation is also to be part of a research project by Queen’s University to study active transportation, community building and play.

The plan includes the closure of MacDonnell Street between Earl and Union streets, and Hill Street between Napier and MacDonnell streets adjacent to Winston Churchill Public School for 30 minutes at the start and end of the school day between this Sept. 7, 2021, and June 29, 2022.