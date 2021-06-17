Kingston drivers charged by Leeds County OPP

Article content

A Kingston driver is facing numerous charges from Leeds County Ontario Provincial Police after they say they received numerous traffic complaints from fellow drivers last week.

On June 9 at about 12:30 p.m., the complaints started flooding into the OPP. They all reported that a vehicle was being driven erratically, in and out of the ditch along Highway 15 in Rideau Lakes Township.

“Witnesses reported seeing the driver stop in Seeleys Bay and exit the vehicle,” the OPP said. “At this time, the driver was observed stumbling on foot for a short time before entering the vehicle and becoming mobile again.”

With the information, officers were able to find the driver on Lyndhurst Road. The vehicle had been parked on the wrong side of the road. More complaints had stated that the driver had nearly struck multiple vehicles being driven on the road.

The 45-year-old driver was arrested and charged with impaired driving, driving with a blood-alcohol ratio over the legal limit, driving while prohibited, dangerous driving, using a licence plate not authorized to the vehicle and driving without insurance.

The driver was released and is scheduled to appear in court in Brockville on July 9.

Traffic offence leads to criminal charges

A 36-year-old Kingston driver has been charged by the OPP after they were stopped for a traffic offence.