Kingston firefighters remind residents to check smoke, CO alarms

KINGSTON — Moving the clocks ahead this weekend should be a reminder to city residents to check the batteries in their smoke and carbon monoxide detectors, the fire department says.

Daylight time is to start Sunday morning and clocks are to be set an hour ahead.

“We might be ‘losing’ an hour, but this weekend is a great opportunity to gain confidence in our smoke and carbon monoxide alarms by ensuring they have new batteries,” Kingston Fire and Rescue fire inspector Delbert Blakney said.

The fire department is also reminding residents to check the expiration date on their smoke and fire detectors. Units that are more than 10 years old should be replaced.

“Working smoke and CO alarms provide you with early warning to safely escape potentially life-threatening situations, and they’re legally required,” Blakney added.

On Monday, Kingston is to be among four municipalities in eastern Ontario to be included in a carbon monoxide safety blitz

Fire Deputy Chief Kevin Donaldson is to help host a virtual carbon monoxide safety event organized by the Technical Standards and Safety Authority (TSSA).

Among the panellists in the event is John Gignac, whose niece, OPP Const. Laurie Hawkins, her husband, Richard, and their children, Jordan, 12, and Cassandra, 14, died from carbon monoxide poisoning in their Woodstock home in 2008.

Gignac, a former fire captain, founded the Hawkins-Gignac Foundation for Carbon Monoxide Education to warn all Canadians about the dangers of the gas.

With more families staying home because of COVID-19 restrictions, the danger is increased by the increased use of fuel-burning appliances such as furnaces, fireplaces and gas stoves.

Joining Gignac on the panel are to be Donaldson, Bonnie Rose and Stu Seaton from the TSSA, and John Ward of First Alert Canada.