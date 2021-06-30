Kingston Frontenac Public Library launches teen, adult summer reading challenges
Article content
As June comes to an end, Kingston Frontenac Public Library gets closer to its teen and adult summer reading challenges, to be held from July 5 to Sept. 3.
Every Monday, the library will post a weekly prompt on its teen Instagram page at @kfplteen.
Kingston Frontenac Public Library launches teen, adult summer reading challenges Back to video
To participate, in the Teen Summer Reading Challenge, teens can take a photo or upload their own art in response to the prompt, tagging @kfplteen in the photo or caption and using the summer reading hashtag, #KFPLTeenSRC.
Each week, the library will select a winner that is randomly selected from the submissions received. Participants will also have a chance to win prizes after sharing and connecting through the account.
Advertisement
Article content
“All you need is an Instagram account and a bit of creativity,” Graeme Landon, the library’s teen and new adult librarian, said in a news release.
The Adult Summer Reading Challenge will take place on Goodreads, an online database that allows individuals to search for books, reviews and annotations. Every Monday, participants will see a new theme and a new discussion question in the summer reading group.
“We want to keep the challenge simple so we can all focus on meaningfully engaging, interacting and sharing with one another,” Langdon stated.
Prizes will also be drawn randomly each week for the adults.
For more information, visit www.kfpl.ca/programs-and-events/kfpl-adult-summer-reading-challenge.