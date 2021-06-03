





Article content The Kingston-based History and Legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald Working Group put its previous meeting plans on hold on Wednesday to address the discovery of the remains of 215 children in an unmarked gravesite at the former Kamloops Indian Residential School in British Columbia. Last Thursday, the Tk’emlúps te Secwépemc First Nation announced that a survey of the grounds of the residential school in Kamloops had revealed the remains of the children, some as young as three years old. The deaths are presumed to be unreported, as the Truth and Reconciliation Commission had previously been told only 50 deaths had occurred at the school. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston group grapples with role of Sir John A. in residential schools Back to video In the context of the announcement, the working group discarded the initial agenda for this week’s meeting and took the time to discuss the impact of residential schools and the role of figures such as Canada’s first prime minister in such institutions. Residential schools were operated in Canada from the 1800s until 1996, when the last school closed. The schools were run in partnership between the Canadian government and the Church, and were an explicitly assimilationist tool with the aim of “Europeanizing” Indigenous children. Those who attended the schools were forcibly removed from their families, and many never returned from the schools. Survivors of residential schools have reported physical, sexual and emotional abuse during their time at these schools — much of which is evident in the Truth and Reconciliation report.

Article content The working group discussed the role of Macdonald in these schools, and recognized that while Macdonald was not the sole architect of these institutions, he played a crucial role in the design and maintenance of these schools. The discussion is in line with the responsibility of the group, which is to consider the history and legacy of Macdonald and to address the colonialism and systemic racism that persist as a result of his policies, with the aim of sharing this information at city landmarks. Many group members expressed that the statues and tributes to Macdonald throughout the city offer an opportunity to educate the public on his racist and colonial policies with a focus on the horrors of residential schools. Group member Laurel Claus Johnson stated that while the statue serves as an opportunity to educate, Macdonald should not be raised on a pedestal. “This particular notion of the statue is an opportunity to educate, but take him down off his pedestal. This man should be standing on the ground, not elevated on a horse,” she said. Other group members reiterated the need to educate the public on the consequences of Macdonald’s policies, with Mohawks of the Bay of Quinte Chief R. Donald Maracle suggesting seeking outside guidance from Queen’s chancellor and former chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, Sen. Murray Sinclair. Sinclair released a statement earlier this week warning of further mass gravesites at residential schools across Canada.

Article content According to his statement, while he was chair of the Truth and Reconciliation Commission, he was shocked to hear stories of children disappearing and dying, and even tales of mass gravesites — though the Canadian government denied the commission the opportunity to investigate such claims further. “We asked the government to allow us to conduct a fuller inquiry to that part of the work of the TRC, to explore that on behalf of the survivors and Canadian public. We submitted a proposal, as it was not within the mandate of the TRC, and that request was denied,” Sinclair said. Sinclair insists that while further discoveries may be painful for survivors of residential schools, and intergenerational survivors, that the truth of these schools needs to be shared with all Canadians. Johnson echoed this sentiment in the working group, pointing out that the magnitude of this discovery demonstrates the need to uncover the truth of these schools, and to make it known. She shared her hope that the legacy of these children, who died before their time, will be to make known the horrors that were endured at residential schools across Canada. “Two hundred and fifteen released spirits, now into our minds and our bodies, they are saying ‘no more secrets.’ They are telling us by their actions, by what’s needed,” she said.

