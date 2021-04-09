Kingston Health Sciences Centre postpones elective surgeries
Kingston Health Sciences Centre is postponing all elective surgeries, non-urgent procedures and clinic visits as the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic rages on.
Dr. David Pichora, president and CEO of the centre, said in a news release that the move was done at the request of Ontario Health so the centre would have more capacity to support COVID-10 patients requiring critical care with little notice.
“Now with more severe COVID-19 cases on the rise, that unpredictability has increased, and we need to be prepared for any scenario,” Pichora said.
The news release said Kingston Health Sciences Centre anticipates it will be hosting 23 COVID-19 patients from all over eastern Ontario in its three critical care units. The main intensive care unit is already at 100 per cent capacity, but more than half are not COVID-19 patients.
Pichora said the centre will monitor the situation daily and adjust as needed, but cancelling the surgeries and procedures will free up bed space and health-care workers. Those who had procedures scheduled will be contacted over the phone by their health-care provider.
The news release said Kingston Health Sciences Centre is anticipating that the next several weeks will be difficult on the entire health-care system, but it also said the hospital is “well positioned to meet increasing demand.”
“That is why we are making these tough decisions now, so that we can continue to provide the critical and emergency care that patients in southeastern Ontario depend on us to deliver,” Pichora said.
He said the centre doesn’t need to open the Union Street site quite yet as it is working with regional hospital partners to deliver tertiary-level care.
“If we were to open the site tomorrow, we would still need to make tough decisions about reducing services so that we could redeploy our health-care workers,” Pichora said.
Emergency care for those suffering trauma, strokes and heart attacks will continue at the hospitals, the release said. Diagnostic image tests such as MRIs, non-deferrable care for diseases such as cancers, and those who go into labour are still being accepted.
“The public should continue to call 911 in medical emergencies and visit the emergency department and urgent care centre as needed,” the release said.