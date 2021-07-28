This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Kingston Health Sciences Centre pushes for staff vaccinations

Article content Following an outbreak of COVID-19 at Kingston General Hospital earlier this month, Kingston Health Sciences Centre is taking steps to ensure that staff are fully vaccinated against the novel coronavirus. Nine patients and seven staff members were associated with the outbreak that was announced on July 5. The majority of cases associated with the outbreak were among people who were unvaccinated or partially vaccinated at the time. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Health Sciences Centre pushes for staff vaccinations Back to video While the outbreak has now ended, the incident has raised concern about vaccination rates among health-care workers.

Article content Although KHSC is not yet sure of the vaccination rates among staff, Elizabeth Bardon, the incident commander at KHSC, estimates that at least 80 per cent of the staff are fully vaccinated. “We’re confident that we have very, very high rates of vaccination, because we had a very enthusiastic response (from staff) when we opened our own vaccination clinic,” Bardon said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. While there is confidence in the vaccination status of staff, KHSC is taking steps to provide documentation on its vaccination status by July 30. By August, Bardon expects there will be a clearer picture of the staff vaccination rate at KHSC. “Our policy at KHSC for COVID vaccines is that we expect every staff member and person who works at our organization, by the end of July, to provide evidence that they have been vaccinated to our Occupational Health Department, or if they have not been vaccinated, they need to provide evidence as to why they are not vaccinated,” she explained. Those who fail to provide proof of vaccination or exemption will be required to complete a course on the risks of being unvaccinated and the benefits of being vaccinated. “We’re hoping that this will help assure them that this is a very safe vaccine,” Bardon said. “We want to give people the opportunity to get factual, accurate information from experts in the vaccine — not social media or friends.” In addition to the course, unvaccinated health-care staff are subject to different sets of rules in the hospital. For unvaccinated or partially vaccinated workers, there are stricter personal protective equipment requirements, different isolation requirements, and the team at KHSC is currently considering more thorough testing requirements. KHSC is also implementing routine audits to ensure that staff are complying with safety protocols.

Article content For Bardon, the aim is to have all eligible health-care workers vaccinated, however there are currently no legal mechanisms for employers to mandate vaccinations among staff — even health-care staff. “In the ideal world, we want everyone who can get the vaccine to get the vaccine. There is not currently a legal structure that we can force someone to get a vaccination. … There’s nothing in the Occupational Health Act, or in the Public Hospitals Act, or from a government directive that would allow us to require people to have the vaccine,” she explained. Currently, KHSC is working with the Ontario Hospital Association to navigate health protocols in response to COVID-19, but hospitals are limited in what they can legally do. “(Staff vaccination) is an issue for lots of hospital organizations, where we want people to be vaccinated but there still is an element of personal choice. Until we have the framework, we will do everything we can to get people vaccinated and we’ll work with the hospital sector to see what else might be implemented over the coming months,” Bardon said.

