Article content KINGSTON – The Inner Harbour can be safely cleaned of toxic sediments but public concerns need to be addressed first, said a pair of researchers who conducted a decade-long study of contamination in the area.

Article content Royal Military College of Canada biology professor Tamsin Laing and professor emeritus Ken Reimer, the founding director of the Environmental Sciences Group at RMC, were invited to speak to Kingston city council Tuesday night, where they said the initial proposal from the federal government, which is in its very early stages of planning, could be done without causing greater harm. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Inner Harbour area cleanup tops council discussions Back to video Laing’s and Reimer’s 1,000-page report in 2014 was not the basis for the federal government’s cleanup proposal, but it reached similar conclusions contained in more recent studies that are being used to support a proposal to clean up the harbour. And the result would be a cleaner ecosystem that is safe for wildlife and human use. “The contaminated sediments, particularly along the western shoreline and south of Belle Park, are associated with unacceptable human health and ecological risks,” Liang said, adding that removing sediments is only considered when they pose a danger. “If we address them by removing them, then we allow for those risks to be addressed.” The proposal to remove sediment from locations around the Inner Harbour prompted a strong reaction from community members, including the formation of the River First community group, when it came to city council in April. The community members were concerned that the process could stir up contaminants in the sediment they said is dormant and posing little threat to people or the environment.

Article content The plan, which is in its earliest planning stages, has been criticized by environmentalists, business owners along the river and scientists who fear it could stir up long-dormant toxins. “One perception is that these contaminants are safely tied up in a paste. Our studies have showed that is not generally the case,” Liang said. “The Kingston Inner Harbour is very shallow, it’s about a metre deep throughout, and because of those shallow depths boat propellers, ice and wave action, and fish such as carp can stir up the sediments and re-suspend them.” “It is the nature of the river in the shallow area, in the western area where the contamination is highest, that presents that problem,” Reimer added. “It’s in shallow water, that sediment is constantly being disturbed, it’s not going to be buried for decades and decades, if at all, and covered by natural healing. It is always going to be a source of potential risk. “If we don’t remediate it we are going to be stuck with more of the same. If we do, we can look forward to an enriched Inner Harbour environment.” The feasibility of a successful cleanup described by Laing and Reimer was in contrast to what was described to council in April when it first considered the federal government’s plan. At that time, community members, including those with scientific expertise, described the potential for an environmental disaster that would damage the city’s drinking water supply and contaminate water in communities downriver.

Article content Reimer said the technology available for cleanup, including suction dredging, containment and monitoring, could eliminate the possibility of widespread environmental harm and they welcomed the attention the cleanup project has generated. “There can be standards developed, and should be developed, for any project of this type to ensure its success and minimize any kind of negative effect of the work itself,” Reimer said. Reimer said river cleanups have been successful in other areas, including in New York’s Hudson River where more than two million cubic metres of contaminated sediments were removed from almost 65 kilometres of the river between 2009 and 2015. In Victoria, B.C., a cleanup of Rock Bay in the city’s harbour area included the relocation of 3,000 fish and wildlife, he said. “It is important to address community concerns and we welcome the fact that the public has become concerned about this issue,” he added. “It is important that their concerns be brought forward to the federal owners before a detailed design takes place.” The Hudson River cleanup included consideration of the social and economic impact of the work. City council was asked in April to partner in the cleanup effort, and contribute up to $10 million to the project, because it owns five water lots within the 15 areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup through a combination of dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.

Article content Later in Tuesday’s meeting, city council voted 7-3 in favour of a brownfield funding plan to clean up the former Davis Tannery site, a source of some of the contamination in the river. Council’s attendance at that portion of the meeting was reduced as several councillors lost power during the thunderstorm that passed through. The proposal is to see developer Jay Patry clean up the site and build up to 1,500 condominiums and apartments, and more than 4,650 square metres of commercial space, on the former industrial property. The cost to clean up the site — polluted by decades of industrial use — has been estimated at more than $65 million. In what would be the largest brownfield project the city has ever undertaken, city staff are recommending council approve a 90 per cent rebate on property taxes for 10 years and a 50 per cent rebate on development charges. The development charge rebate is worth about $9 million and, when adjusted for inflation, the tax rebates would be worth more than $36 million over 10 years. City council has already approved an exemption from the city’s tree planting bylaw, worth about $1 million, and $4.5 million in community benefits.

