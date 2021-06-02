Kingston Inner Harbour cleanup can be done safely, RMC researchers say

The proposal to remove sediment from locations around the Inner Harbour ilicited a strong reaction from community members concerned that the process could stir up contaminants in the sediment they say is dormant and posing little threat to people or the environment.

“We are concerned that some current perceptions by concerned residents about proposed efforts to clean up the Kingston Inner Harbour may result in our community missing out on an important opportunity to address the historic contamination,” Laing and Reimer wrote. “Some believe that contamination in the Kingston Inner Harbour has stabilized over time and now poses little or no risk. However, contaminated sediments in some areas of the Kingston Inner Harbour continue to present moderate risks to human and ecological health.”

In a letter to the editor, biology professor Tamsin Laing and professor emeritus Ken Reimer, the founding director of the Environmental Sciences Group at Royal Military College, welcomed the public attention that the proposed cleanup has garnered, but they expressed concern about some of the arguments being used to oppose it.

KINGSTON — The federal government’s proposal to remove toxic sediments from Kingston’s Inner Harbour is an opportunity to clean up a site that poses a risk to human and environmental health, said two biology professors who oversaw a decade of research in the area.

The plan, which is in its earliest planning stages, has been criticized by environmentalists, business owners along the river and scientists who fear it could stir up long-dormant toxins.

City council was asked in April by the federal government if it was interested in partnering in the cleanup.

The federal government’s $71-million proposal would involve cleaning up 15 zones in the harbour through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.

The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup, and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.

Council has held off making a decision about the project after hearing from residents and experts that the plan, which could include dredging as a way to remove contaminated sediment, could pose a “catastrophic“ threat to the drinking water supply for the city and communities downstream.

Laing and Reimer disagreed, writing that dredging can be done safely.

“Environmental dredging is a standard remediation technique that has been used for cleanup at hundreds of aquatic contaminated sites throughout North America, including sites located in rivers, without catastrophic impacts,” they wrote.

“Compliance with official environmental standards and the strict controls applied to environmental dredging projects serve to prevent harmful effects.”

Opponents of the cleanup plan argue that leaving the contaminants where they are, where they are not really harming the environment, is the most prudent thing to do, but again Laing and Reimer disagreed.

“Some Kingston residents have pinned their hopes on natural recovery from this contamination over time,” they wrote. “Unfortunately, this approach is inadequate for addressing the environmental risks in some areas of the Kingston Inner Harbour.”

The contaminated sediment actually poses a moderate risk to the survival, growth or reproduction of sediment-dwelling invertebrates, which are a food source for some fish species, and repeated exposure to the sediments could also pose a risk to human health, they wrote.