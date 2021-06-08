Kingston Inner Harbour group calls for support at upcoming meeting
KINGSTON – The community group formed in response to a federal government proposal to clean up toxic sediments in the Inner Harbour is asking its supporters to attend an online city committee meeting next week.
The first online meeting of River First late last month attracted more than 80 people.
Group organizers are now seeking to have members participating in the June 15 meeting of the city’s environment, infrastructure and transportation policies committee.
The hope is that more information will be presented at the committee meeting, possibly including a presentation from federal government officials.
Since its first online meeting, River First has been amassing questions from its members and organizing them into working groups to tackle specific issues related to the cleanup proposal.
Since the plan was first presented to city council in April concerns have been raised about the project’s impact on the local environment and wildlife, the city’s drinking water, and businesses along the waterfront.
The federal government’s $71-million proposal is in its initial stages and would involve cleaning up 15 zones in the harbour, possibly through dredging, in-water capping and shoreline revetment.
The city owns water lots in five of the areas the federal government identified as in need of a cleanup, and those areas would account for about $10 million of the total cost.
Council held off making a decision about the project after hearing from residents and experts that the plan could pose a “catastrophic” threat to the drinking water supply for the city and communities downstream.
Other researchers have argued the work could be done safely and eliminate a contaminated site.
Council, and the public, have called for Parks Canada and Transport Canada officials to attend a public meeting to answer questions about the proposal.