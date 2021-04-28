Kingston introduces new permit system for open-air fires

Article content

KINGSTON — City residents planning to have an open-air fire will have to apply for a permit from the city.

City council approved the new permitting system in mid-April and it went into effect immediately.

The permits, which are free of charge, are required for fires in outdoor appliances, such as fire pits and fire bowls, outdoor fireplaces, campfires and agricultural and brush fires.

The new permit system was established in response to what the city described as a “substantial increase in fire responses and complaints concerning open-air fires.”

Permits can be obtained at the city’s website.

“If you’re going to have an open-air fire, we want to ensure it’s done safely,” Kingston Fire and Rescue fire prevention officer Ted Posadowski said in a news release.

“This bylaw will ensure transparency, consistency and improve safety by reducing risks associated with open-air fires.”

The rules around open-air fires are different for the urban and suburban parts of the city and the rural areas, and what types of fires that are permitted depends, in part, on where in the city it is going to be lit.

“Our primary focus over the coming months will be on educating and informing residents to ensure they are compliant with the new bylaw.”