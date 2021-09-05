Kingston looks to create Indigenous languages centre

KINGSTON — The city is proposing to create an Indigenous language and cultural centre at a municipally owned building as part of ongoing reconciliation efforts.

City council is to consider committing $50,000 a year to support the Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest to be located a 610 Montreal St., the former Town Homes Kingston office.

The centre would provide “Indigenous language programming, land-based cultural teachings and related small community gatherings.”

“The request to move forward with the use of 610 Montreal St. by Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest does not remove the need for large community gathering space and/or the community desire to continue to work toward an Indigenous-owned and -operated community cultural centre/gathering space in the future,” Paige Agnew, commissioner of community services, wrote in a report to council.

“However, supporting Kingston Indigenous Languages Nest does demonstrate a meaningful commitment by the City of Kingston to support Indigenous-led community programming, associated smaller events and cultural gatherings.”

The fate of Sir John A. Macdonald’s statue is also to be decided after a consultation with local Indigenous groups through the History and Legacy of Sir John A. Macdonald Working Group.

There has been suggestion that the statue, which stood in City Park since 1895 until it was removed and placed in storage in early July, be placed next to his grave at the SirJohnA. MacdonaldNationalHistoricSite at Cataraqui Cemetery.

The city is also to consider waiving fees for park bookings for Indigenous ceremonies and cultural events and providing space for larger gatherings at the Rideau Heights Community Centre and Library and the future Kingston East Community Centre.

The city would also designate Sept. 30 as the National Day for Truth and Reconciliation and illuminate City Hall in orange on Sept. 30, Oct. 19, Nov. 18 and Dec. 16 in recognition of the victims of the residential school system.