Article content

A Kingston man, 58, and a Belleville woman, 34, were both charged with possession of fentanyl for the purpose of trafficking after $40,000 worth of the deadly drug was seized last Thursday.

Kingston Police said in a news release that purple fentanyl, cash and other evidence of drug trafficking were picked up as officers searched a hotel room in the west end and a residence in the north end on Feb. 25.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston man, Belleville woman charged as $40,000 in fentanyl seized Back to video

The accused were charged jointly for drug trafficking.