Kingston man charged with stunt driving and drug offences

A Kingston man faces a half-dozen charges after an Ontario Provincial Police officer from the East Region Highway Safety Division stopped a vehicle early Sunday evening that allegedly was travelling at a high rate of speed on Highway 401 in Greater Napanee.

The driver was arrested for stunt driving, and during the officers’ investigation, they seized cannabis and unmarked cigarettes.

As a result of the investigation, Ildemar Ribeiro 52, of Kingston has been charged with three counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for purpose of trafficking (cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl) and possession of a Schedule I substance (cocaine, methamphetamine and fentanyl). Both charges are contrary to the Controlled Drug and Substance Act.

He was also charged under the Criminal Code with possession of break-in instruments and with having cannabis readily available, contrary to the Cannabis Control Act, possession of unmarked cigarettes, contrary to the Tobacco Tax Act, as well as the stunt driving charge, contrary to the Highway Traffic Act.

The accused was released on an undertaking and is scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice in Greater Napanee on Dec. 7.