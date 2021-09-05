This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content With the start of the school year just around the corner, many regions of Ontario are facing a shortage of school bus drivers. In a news release issued Thursday, School Bus Ontario expressed concerns that there is a massive shortage of school bus drivers in many boards across the province as a result of a contract bidding system that depresses driver wages. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston not affected as province experiences school bus driver shortage Back to video According to Nancy Daigneault, executive director of School Bus Ontario, the shortage of drivers is driven by a system that prioritizes low costs and thus depresses wages.

Article content School bus drivers currently earn between $16 to $20 an hour in Ontario. “The driver wages have been suppressed for so many years because of the way they award contracts with the local school bus operators. They give the contract to the lowest possible bidder, and that suppresses driver wages and that creates the shortage,” Daigneault said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. In addition to the low wages, it’s been difficult to recruit school bus drivers in Ontario, as other industries have raised wages in the context of the COVID-19 pandemic. “To recruit a new cohort of drivers has been particularly difficult because we are competing with CERB, there’s different industries out there that are raising their wages — our wages are the same $16 to $20 an hour. It’s almost impossible to raise the wages because of the way the contracts are awarded. Whoever puts in the lowest bid wins the contract, and that pushes driver wages right to the bottom. We’re at the end now,” she explained. Daigneault believes wages earned by school bus drivers are not reflective of the role they play. “Our drivers earn $16 to $20 an hour for a very difficult job that sees them transporting roughly 50 to 70 students in a large bus, up to four times a day. They are well trained and we trust them with our children, so why do we accept a system and pay scale that creates instability for drivers and a process that is unsustainable” she said in the news release. While other areas across the province are grappling with a labour shortage, it does not seem to be an issue in the Kingston region.

Article content Gord Taylor, CEO of Tri-Board Student Transportation Services, which manages school bus contracts in the Kingston region, said there is currently no shortage in this area. “As of Tuesday, we have drivers for each of our 630 routes and spare drivers, and some of our bus companies have extra drivers that they’ve made us aware, so if there’s some difficulty in one area, we can address that with a different company or a different driver,” Taylor said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. Taylor acknowledged that across the province, there has been an issue of recruiting and retaining school bus drivers, but he believes school bus companies under contract have worked hard to retain employees. “The school bus companies under contract with Tri-Board have done a good job and have never stopped recruiting, and there are processes in place to retain drivers,” Taylor said. While Taylor applauded the ability of companies to retain workers, he was unclear what are the exact wages earned by school bus drivers in this area. “School bus drivers are not employees of Tri-Board, so we don’t have any visibility into what they’re being paid. We do know that the rates that we pay contractors who employ bus drivers have increased annually, so I would hope that driver wages have increased a commensurate amount with the rate that we pay them,” he said. For Taylor, despite provincial concern, the important message is that students and parents in the Kingston area can expect a stable school transportation system. “It’s always nice to have a surplus of drivers, but that’s not the marketplace we’re in right now. But we’ve got enough drivers and enough spares,” Taylor added.

