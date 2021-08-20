This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.







Article content Ali ten Hove has brought home the Olympic spirit.

Article content The Kingston native and Olympic sailor, returned home this week to meet with up-and-coming athletes at Sail Canada’s 29er Youth Championships at Portsmouth Olympic Harbour. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Olympian eager to share her experience with young sailors Back to video Ten Hove is back home from representing Canada at the 2020 Tokyo Olympics in Japan, where she and teammate Mariah Millen finished 26th overall in the women’s 49er FX event. For ten Hove, the chance to observe the young talent out on the water throughout this week has been very exciting, and she’s eager to share her experience and knowledge with younger sailors. “I was watching the racing yesterday and it’s so great to see the high level of racing,” ten Hove said in an interview with the Whig-Standard. “When I started (sailing), there were very few of us campaigning, so it’s great to see the sport grow and to see the initiative that some of these young athletes have. I can tell that they want to get better at the sport, and I love nothing more than to pass along my knowledge and to help these sailors, because I benefited so much from that myself.” Ten Hove has been eagerly engaging with the local community since returning home and has been touched to see the support and encouragement for her Olympic bid. “It’s so nice to meet up with the people who were some of my biggest supporters and to share my stories with them. I really feel like they were there with me, so that has been really great to catch up with them and to receive some signs made by local kids, and some kindergarten classes, so that was really special to me, to see and to hear about the impact that I had in bringing the community together and making people feel closer to the Olympics. That was probably my highlight,” she said.

Article content Like many athletes, ten Hove has been working hard towards her Olympic dreams for many years and credits her success to hard work, a supportive community and strong role models — specifically her dad, Martin ten Hove, who competed in sailing at the 1984 Summer Olympics in Los Angeles. “I’ve dreamed of (going to the Olympics) since I was a little girl. My father went to the Olympics, and I think I always aspired to follow in his footsteps. That was something that’s always been on my mind since I started sailing,” she said. For ten Hove and her father, sailing and the Olympic experience is a unique bond, and she says her father has been incredibly encouraging throughout the experience. “He was saying he was more nervous to watch my racing than (for) his own actual racing, because he also went for sailing in 1984. It’s been so great to share that. He gave me really great advice before leaving … on how to enjoy the Olympic experience, how to handle the pressure, how to be in the moment, and just how to set goals and be proud of yourself no matter the outcome,” ten Hove said. She took this advice to heart and said that throughout the entire experience, she has tried to appreciate all the hours of work she has dedicated to this goal and to relish the accomplishment. “I actually cried happy tears on the way out to the race course because it really hit me in that moment that all of my hard work has built up to this regatta, and I was just filled with so much pride. (I was) proud of myself, proud of my team,” she said.

Article content While the accomplishment is the same, the Olympic experience for ten Hove was quite different than that of previous Olympians, as the COVID-19 pandemic significantly restricted the social and celebratory aspect of the Games. Despite the risks of COVID-19 and the strict restrictions, ten Hove is grateful for the precautions that minimized the risk for all those involved. “We weren’t allowed outside the hotel, even for fresh air … Masks on at all times — that includes the 47 degree heat — but I felt safe,” she said. “I was very thankful to the IOC, the COC and the Japanese organizing committee for keeping the athletes safe, but more important for keeping the Japanese public safe — I thought that was very important. We were tested every day and we had the confidence knowing that within our team and within our (satellite) village, we were safe.” With another Olympics campaign in sight, there is hope that for ten Hove’s next Olympic experience in 2024, there will be no such restrictions. She and her team are preparing to take a two-month break before returning to training. “We’re going to take a two-month, well-deserved break, but then we’re back to it. We have goals to win a medal in 2024, and we really have a team with a lot of potential, so we’ll getting right back on it. It’s only three years until Paris,” she said.

