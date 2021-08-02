Kingston Police allege woman stabbed in face by partner's ex

None of the charges have been proven in court. Kendall-Upchurch appeared in bail court on July 27.

Emily Kendall-Upchurch, 32, of Kingston was charged by Kingston Police with two counts of assault and one count each of assault with a weapon, mischief under $5,000, possession of a weapon dangerous to public peace and with breaching her probation.

Kingston Police say a woman was left with minor injuries after they allege she was stabbed in the face by her partner’s ex-girlfriend last week.

Kingston Police said the charges stem from an incident on July 25 at about 10:10 p.m. They said they were called to a fight on Russell Street, and when they arrived, they learned of an altercation between a woman, her ex-boyfriend and his new girlfriend.

The man and his new girlfriend were returning home from an evening out when they were approached by his ex. She started to berate and yell at the man’s new girlfriend, police said. The ex then left the scene but returned a short time later with a steel collapsible baton and a knife, police said.

“The accused then proceeded to the male victim’s car and began to smash at the vehicle’s windows with the collapsible baton,” police said. “She then used her knife to puncture one of the vehicle’s tires.

“The accused ran from the scene and was followed by the male victim and the female victim. The accused then proceeded to strike the female victim in the head with the baton before stabbing her in the face with the knife.”

The ex-girlfriend then left the scene, but the police arrested her the next day.

“Further information obtained by police revealed that the male victim and female victim had been receiving threatening messages from the accused prior to the incident as she was disgruntled in regards to their new relationship,” police said.