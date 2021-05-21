Kingston Police arrest man wanted in U.S.

Article content

An American man who fled the Lansdowne border crossing on Thursday will be facing charges from Kingston Police under the Immigration Act, and arson and assault charges from a sheriff’s department in Pennsylvania.

Kingston Police said in a news release that they were told by Canadian Border Services Agency that a yellow Chevrolet Corvette had fled from the Lansdowne border crossing after entering Canada.

They said the man driving was wanted by United States authorities in Lackawanna County, Pa., for arson and aggravated assault on police.

Kingston Police then received information at about 8 a.m. that the Corvette was possibly in the downtown area. Multiple patrol units scoured the area in an attempt to find the man.

About 15 minutes later, a canine unit officer saw the Corvette travelling east on Ontario Street near Johnson Street. The officer pulled over the driver and noticed there were no licence plates attached to the vehicle.

The man, who was alone in the vehicle, said he did not have any paperwork for the vehicle and did not have his driver’s licence with him. When he gave a fake name to the officer, he was arrested for obstructing a peace officer.

The man was taken to police headquarters, where officers contacted the border agency. They said their criminal investigations division would be conducting their own followup investigation and laying their own charges.