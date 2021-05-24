





Article content Kingston Police Services Board was given a recap of Police Week 2021, got a look at the force’s budget so far and its newest recruits, as well as a receiving a report on the force’s new promotional process at its meeting last Thursday. The meeting started with a moment of silence for Sgt. Stephen Carter, who died unexpectedly on May 13 of a heart attack. A police-escorted funeral procession and memorial were held on Friday in the 46-year-old’s honour. We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Police board reviews budget, newest recruits Back to video Kingston Police Chief Antje McNeely then shared three videos with the board that were created in honour of Police Week 2021. The theme this year was “Working together to keep our communities safe.” “Police Week is an annual recognition week that focuses on increasing community awareness and acknowledgement of police services, while strengthening partnerships between police and those they serve,” Richard Stubbings, assistant deputy minister of the public safety division and public safety training division with the Ministry of the Solicitor General, wrote in a memorandum to the chiefs of police and police boards. “It is an opportunity to commend all members of police services for their strong commitment to keeping Ontario safe. … With the ongoing challenges associated with COVID-19, now more than ever police service personnel and community partners are playing a critical role in protecting Ontarians.”

Article content The videos shown were shared on Kingston Police’s social media platforms throughout the week. The ones shown at the board meeting were a tour of the station, introducing the newest hires and introducing the Youth In Police Initiative students. The board also discussed a communication from the Ontario Human Rights Commission, which asked that forces work to keep prison and police custody levels low in light of the COVID-19 pandemic. The commission wrote that while custody numbers dropped by 30 per cent at the beginning of the pandemic, they have since returned to normal. “To keep Ontario’s people and communities safe, it is critical to once again make sure the custody numbers come down and stay down,” the commission wrote. “Achieving this requires a unified response from every actor in the justice sector. “The (Ontario Human Rights Commission) has consulted widely with various correctional and justice stakeholders to identify concrete actions that could help. We are not suggesting that tremendous efforts are not already being made, but instead acknowledging the complexity and challenge of managing COVID-19 in congregate settings like correctional institutions.” McNeely told the board that the force has been making an effort to follow these guidelines, but public and victim safety will always come first. John Howes, director of finance for Kingston Police, presented the board with a quarterly update on the budget. Currently, the force has a $74,346 deficit, but Howes said it should be corrected soon.

Article content Taking a look at the force’s revenues, the main unfavourabilities were revealed when the provincial Prisoner Transfer Grant turned out to be 5.4 per cent less than expected, paid duty was less because of fewer events, and fewer residents purchased background checks. On the other hand, alarm licensing revenue increased by $13,000. Expenditures have been favourable by $143,000, thanks to less overtime and recent retirees being replaced by new, lower-paid officers. The force did spend more than budgeted for part-time wages and fringe benefits. Under supplies and materials, the force spent less than budgeted for fuel, education and training, travel and investigative services. It spent more than budgeted on contract services, but only because it pays support contracts in January. McNeely then presented a motion for the board to ratify a motion passed by a poll of a quorum of board members on May 3 to appoint six new officers to Kingston Police starting that same day. Board member Christian Leuprecht asked McNeely why the board has often been asked to appoint new officers after they had already been hired. “My understanding is this is not necessarily the practice with other boards that are apprised of new recruits in a more timely fashion,” Leuprecht said. “Since this has now happened repeatedly, I’m hoping the chief will be able to fill us in on the circumstances that, yet again, have led to this short notice.” McNeely said that all she could say is that they’ve gone through the recruitment and interview processes, which take time due to background checks.

Article content “We couldn’t get them before the April board meeting and they’re going to Aylmer (to attend Ontario Police College) in the middle of May, prior to this board meeting, and that’s why this has happened,” McNeely said. “There was just no other opportunity. Just a matter of the timing that we have.” Board chair Jarrod Stearns explained that notifying the board is more of a formality, as it doesn’t have a say on who is hired. The board passed the motion to appoint James Brown, Benjamin Von Stransky, Zachary Gorry, Holden McDonald, Stefan Grujic, and Kostas Spyridis as officers. Under unfinished business, McNeely presented an update on the creation of the force’s new promotional process. She was asking for another month to finalize the process. McNeely explained that in February the committee presented its recommendations, which were then assembled into a general order. The order explains how to operationalize the process, gives templates of competency profiles for each promotion, and there’s a talent review survey and a questionnaire. “So that is all completed, in terms of what that looks like,” McNeely said. “What is left to be done at this point in time is to have some training on competency training. This is something that we’re working with York Regional Police on. We had scheduled some face-to-face time for teaching our members on approaching competencies and their own scorings, but based on the pandemic, we were not able to do the face-to-face.”

Article content She said they’re hoping to set up the training virtually in the next couple of weeks instead. Leuprecht pointed out that the creation of the promotional process has been in the works for more than two and a half years. He said the board had been told it would be ready last fall, then around Christmas, then April. He asked McNeely how another month’s delay occurred. “The promotional committee had mentioned, and we had agreed upon, that this would be completed by the spring of this year, so that’s what we’ve aimed to do,” McNeely said. “That’s where we’re at right now. We’ve got one final stage, certainly the pandemic has slowed things down a bit … but the aim of the committee was that this would be (completed) in the spring of 2021.” Leuprecht pressed McNeely for a hard deadline after confirming that no one will be promoted until it is completed. He said he’s concerned there could be broader repercussions within the force because of this. “This is new for us, it is a big process, we’ve got limited staff that are working through this over the last little bit,” McNeely said. “I’m very proud that the (Kingston Police Association) and the administration has come together to do this, and I think the association would say the same. I’m looking forward to rolling it out. “It’s hard to say … it’s depending on the time available to do the competency training, which is an important component. We don’t want to rush something that needs time to go through.” scrosier@postmedia.com twitter.com/StephattheWhig

