Kingston Police, Bylaw Enforcement issue 140 fines, charges over weekend

Despite harsher penalties being threatened by the City of Kingston, the street parties continued over the weekend in the University District and forces officers to issue 140 fines and charges.

A news release from the Kingston Police said that they were once again “dismayed” to see large gatherings over the weekend and explained that their resources had to be specifically allocated to the University District to deal with them.

“A number of arrests were made related to the unruly behaviour that was once again on display en masse and in clear contravention of current pandemic regulations,” police said.

On Friday night leading into early Saturday morning, Kingston Police laid 45 Liquor Licence Act charges for having open alcohol in a public place.

Three people were also arrested for public intoxication and taken into custody.

Police said that two nuisance parties were declared, resulting in $4,000 in fines. As per the City of Kingston’s new emergency order, the fines would have been the result of two tickets being laid.

On Saturday night leading into Sunday morning, police laid another 39 tickets for open alcohol and five more people were arrested for being intoxicated in a public place. Another person was charged for under-aged drinking.

The hosts of a gathering that night were also charged under the Reopening Ontario Act, which comes with a minimum fine of $10,000.

Police said there were two administrative monetary penalties, with a total of $1,090 in penalty notices being issued, and four aggravated nuisance parties were declared resulting in $8,000 in fines.

In the same news release, Kingston Bylaw Enforcement reported issuing 34 administrative monetary penalties for a total of $13,500 in fines.