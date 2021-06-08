Article content

A 24-year-old man is facing numerous charges after he took a Leeds Grenville Paramedic Service ambulance for a joy ride over the weekend.

On Sunday, at approximately 1:10 p.m., a man left Kingston General Hospital’s emergency room, walked over to the ambulances parked nearby and took one, reads a Kingston Police news release. Hospital staff and security saw the man take the ambulance and told an Ontario Provincial Police officer who was at the hospital on an unrelated matter.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Man's joy ride in ambulance ends in numerous charges Back to video

The OPP officer hopped into his car and gave chase after the ambulance, which was travelling east on Ontario Street. The OPP officer tried to pull the vehicle over, but the man driving the ambulance didn’t comply and continued east on Highway 2.

Kingston Police also responded, and along with the OPP, pulled the driver over at about 1:13 p.m. and the man was taken into custody.

At first, the man gave a fake name, but his true identity was revealed later on. A search found that he was in possession of one of the paramedics’ cellphones.

When police determined the man’s real name, they learned he was also breaching multiple court-imposed conditions.

Ashtan LeBlanc was charged with theft of a motor vehicle, theft under $5,000, obstructing a peace officer, failing to comply with release order and failing to comply with undertaking. He was held in police custody to appear in bail court on Monday.