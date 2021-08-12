Kingston Police charge Toronto man with second-degree murder

“The deceased male victim, who was located by police at a Fergus Street residence, succumbed to his injuries as a result of a violent incident involving a firearm,” police said.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load.

Police were called to an address on Fergus Street, near Concession Street, at about 9:30 a.m. to investigate a weapons offence. They said in a news release that when officers arrived, they found a local 43-year-old man at the home.

Kingston Police have charged a Toronto man with the second-degree murder of a local man on Thursday morning.

This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below.

Article content

Police did not say if the man had suffered any gunshot wounds.

“Shortly after the incident occurred, an alert uniformed officer was able to execute the arrest of the accused nearby the scene of the original offence,” police said.

A 20-year-old Toronto man was taken into custody and charged with second-degree murder. Police said they anticipate additional firearms-related charges to come.

He was held in police custody to appear in bail court the same day, and he was remanded into custody.

Police are still investigating the incident.

“Anyone who may have exterior home video surveillance systems that would have captured video footage of the area of Fergus Street, Concession Street, Nelson Street and First Avenue around the general time of the offence is also asked to contact the major crime unit,” police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Det. Jason Alblas of the major crime unit at 613-549-4660, ext. 6267, or via email at jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca or Det. Sgt. Chad Parslow at 613-549-4660, ext. 6245, or via email at cparslow@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.