Kingston Police continue to investigate Helen Street fire

Kingston Police are continuing to investigate a fire in Helen Street that took place at the end of April.

Emergency services were called to 288 Helen St. on April 27 just before 9 p.m. for the fire. A woman was treated and taken to hospital by Frontenac Paramedics while Kingston Fire and Rescue fought the blaze. The woman has since been released. No one else was injured.

Police said the fire was on the main floor, in a rear room.

The fire department called the police to attend soon after. Police major crimes unit said they started to investigate because Kingston Fire and Rescue requested they attend.

Investigators have interviewed the women rescued from the fire, police said.

Investigators said they are waiting for the Office of the Fire Marshal and the Centre of Forensic Science to complete their reports and to send them. They did not expand on what else they have been doing to investigate.

Anyone with more information to share with the police can contact Det. David Wein at dwein@kingstonpolice.ca.