Kingston Police find crystal meth, lock pick during traffic stop

Kingston Police said they found crystal methamphetamine and a lock pick after stopping a cyclist for traffic violations late Thursday night.

Police said in a news release that at about 11:40 p.m., officers on general patrol saw a man riding his bicycle near the 100 block of King Street in downtown Kingston. As they watched him, the officers saw him commit multiple Highway Traffic Act violations, so they stopped him on West Street, police said.

They reported that as they investigated the man further, they found that he was from the area and he was breaching court-imposed conditions, so they arrested him.

Officers searched him and found a lock pick gun, a break-in instrument used to open locked doors of businesses and residences, and a quantity of a substance suspected to be crystal methamphetamine, police said.

Jesse Domanski, 30, was charged by Kingston Police with possession of a break-in instrument, unlawful possession of a Schedule 1 substance, failing to comply with an undertaking, and two counts of breaching his probation.