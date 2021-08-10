Kingston Police find Oshawa teen, 17, with cocaine, fentanyl, loaded handgun

A 17-year-old Oshawa teen has been charged by Kingston Police after they found him with cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded handgun early Monday morning.

Police said in a news release that at about 3:10 a.m., officers on patrol saw a vehicle being driven west on Pine Street near Division Street fail to come to a full stop at two stop signs in the area. Officers also noticed that the passenger wasn’t wearing a seatbelt. Once through the main intersection, the driver turned north on to Lansdowne Street and then east on Concession Street, back toward Division Street.

Police initiated a traffic stop and the vehicle pulled into a parking lot near the intersection.

The teenage passenger got out and tried to leave immediately, but officers stopped him to talk about not wearing a seatbelt. They asked his name and he provided a fake one. Police said that once they determined the name was fake, the teen ran north on Division Street.

Officers chased the teen and saw him throw two packages from his waistband. They eventually caught up with the teen and took him into custody. Officers also found the two packages, which they suspect to be cocaine.

Officers searched the teen and also found a large amount of cash. They searched the vehicle and found three more bags of cocaine, fentanyl and a loaded handgun.

The youth was charged with three counts of failing to comply with his release order, two counts of possession of a Schedule I substance for the purpose of trafficking, and one count each of possession under $5,000, possession of a prohibited firearm while knowingly not holding a licence, being an unlicensed person in possession of a prohibited weapon, being an unlicensed person in possession of prohibited ammunition, possession of a loaded prohibited firearm, and careless storage of a firearm.

The teen was held in police custody to appear in bail court.

Const. Ash Gutheinz said the driver of the vehicle was co-operative with officers and was not charged following the incident. The officer’s report indicated the driver did not know the teen and had simply driven him from Oshawa to the area.