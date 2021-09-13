Kingston Police investigating Compton Street stabbing

Kingston Police are investigating after they found a man stabbed multiple times Friday afternoon in the city’s north end and are looking for his attacker.

Police said in a news release that at about 4 p.m. they were called to Compton Street by witnesses who reported a man had been stabbed.

“Upon police arrival officers found him collapsed on the ground covered in blood, in a conscious state, outside of 110 Compton Street,” Police said.

Officers gave the 28-year-old medical assistance which was then taken over by Frontenac Paramedic who then took him to Kingston General Hospital. Police said the man has life-threatening injuries caused by multiple stab wounds. He was then admitted to the intensive care unit.

Police said that as they investigated further, they determined that the assault stemmed from an altercation the man had with another man in the fire lane between Compton and Wilson streets.

The other man is described as being white, possibly wearing red shorts and a white shirt at the time of the altercation. Police said he fled the area after the attack

Anyone with information in regards to this incident or who may have information pertaining to the identity of the other man is asked to please contact Det. Jamie Graham at 613-549-4660, ext. 6311, or via email at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca.

Kingston Police is also asking that if anyone in the area of Compton Street or Wilson Street has any security or doorbell video of the area at 4 p.m. last Friday to contact the major crime unit.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.