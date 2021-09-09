Kingston Police investigate after SUV driven into house

Kingston Police are investigating a fail to remain after a Jeep Patriot was driven into a house on Montreal Street early Thursday morning.

The black SUV entered the bungalow at 796 Montreal St. at about 5 a.m., and the homeowner heard two people from the vehicle, police said.

“The vehicle had enough force and momentum that it broke through the wall of the house, entered into the residence and came to rest in the basement,” police said in a news release.

“Initial information was provided that possibly both male and female voices were heard from the final resting location of the Jeep before fleeing. The vehicle had not been reported stolen, but the registered owner has been contacted by Kingston Police, making inquiries to further the investigation.”

At this time, police do not believe there were any injuries as a result of the collision, but the occupants of the vehicle are still missing. Frontenac Paramedics responded, but no one was taken to hospital, spokesperson Matt Mills confirmed.

Ed Cairns, the owner of the house, was awoken by the impact of the Jeep, which shook the whole house.

“I just jumped right out of bed, turned on the light, and I looked over to my spare bedroom and could see the floor was gone, it was caved in,” Cairns said. “I thought it was a sinkhole, but then I heard people talking. There were two voices. I ran for the door and called 911.”

He told dispatchers that he thought it was a sinkhole, but that he heard two people asking each other how they were going to get out. As police arrived, Cairns met them out front and told them that he thought two people were stuck in a sinkhole as he had not found the Jeep yet.