Kingston Police investigate after SUV driven into house
Kingston Police are investigating a fail to remain after a Jeep Patriot was driven into a house on Montreal Street early Thursday morning.
The black SUV entered the bungalow at 796 Montreal St. at about 5 a.m., and the homeowner heard two people from the vehicle, police said.
“The vehicle had enough force and momentum that it broke through the wall of the house, entered into the residence and came to rest in the basement,” police said in a news release.
“Initial information was provided that possibly both male and female voices were heard from the final resting location of the Jeep before fleeing. The vehicle had not been reported stolen, but the registered owner has been contacted by Kingston Police, making inquiries to further the investigation.”
At this time, police do not believe there were any injuries as a result of the collision, but the occupants of the vehicle are still missing. Frontenac Paramedics responded, but no one was taken to hospital, spokesperson Matt Mills confirmed.
Ed Cairns, the owner of the house, was awoken by the impact of the Jeep, which shook the whole house.
“I just jumped right out of bed, turned on the light, and I looked over to my spare bedroom and could see the floor was gone, it was caved in,” Cairns said. “I thought it was a sinkhole, but then I heard people talking. There were two voices. I ran for the door and called 911.”
He told dispatchers that he thought it was a sinkhole, but that he heard two people asking each other how they were going to get out. As police arrived, Cairns met them out front and told them that he thought two people were stuck in a sinkhole as he had not found the Jeep yet.
“(The two people) kicked out the back hatch and ran, took off,” Cairns said.
Kingston Fire and Rescue were called to the house for a “rescue.”
“Upon arrival, the crews observed that a vehicle had breached a building,” spokesperson Julielee Stitt said in an email to the Whig-Standard. “Trained in technical rescue and structural collapse, KFR crews proceeded to stabilize the structure so the scene could be investigated.”
Utilities Kingston cut the gas off to the property as the vehicle struck a line. Cairns said crews told him the Jeep missed the main 55-pound gas header by less than an inch.
Laura-Lee Kennedy, who lives nearby, said all of the residents in the area were evacuated as a result.
“(Police) were banging on the door, I could see flashlights shining in the front door window, and I’m thinking, ‘What is going on?’ I just woke up to this commotion,” Kennedy said. “They said, ‘It’s a dangerous situation, you’ve got to get out right now,’ and so I shut the door and went to grab some clothes.”
Cairns has owned the house for about seven years and was thankful he was home alone at the time.
“I’m thankful my daughter wasn’t here, because if she was in that bedroom, she wouldn’t be here right now,” Cairns said. “I’m pretty happy about that … there’s a lot of damage, but I’m pretty lucky.”
The collision forced police to close Montreal Street, but it opened at about noon. The closure caused Kingston Transit’s Route 1 and express routes 801/802 to be detoured, but they too returned to normal once the street reopened.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Kingston Police by calling 613-549-4660. To remain anonymous, ask when speaking to the operator. The investigating officer, Const. Anthony Colangeli can be reached at acolangeli@kingstonpolice.ca or by phone at 613-549-4660, ext. 6331.
— With files from Ian MacAlpine, the Whig-Standard