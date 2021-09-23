Pedestrian killed in one of two 'serious' collisions being investigated by Kingston Police

Article content

Kingston Police are investigating two “serious” motor vehicle collisions, one of which resulted in a pedestrian being killed, early Thursday morning.

The first was on Battersea Road at Kingston Mills Road at roughly 5:50 a.m. as a man was struck by a vehicle. Frontenac Paramedics treated the man and took him to Kingston General Hospital, where he later died.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Pedestrian killed in one of two 'serious' collisions being investigated by Kingston Police Back to video

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen a male pedestrian walking in the area in and around the time frame mentioned, and who may have information to provide, to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 and reference incident No. 21-36776,” Const. Ash Gutheinz said.

The road between River Ridge Drive and Kingston Mills Road was closed for about four hours later. As it reopened, a small, white SUV with front-end damage was towed away from the scene.

The second was on Sydenham Road at Latimer Road at about 6:40 a.m., and traffic backed up as police investigated.

Gutheinz said the collision involved one vehicle as the driver lost control and left the road. The vehicle struck a rock cut south of Latimer Road. The woman who had been driving was taken to Kingston General Hospital to have non-life-threatening injuries treated. The road reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Traffic also backed up Perth Road at Unity Road as a result of the collisions.