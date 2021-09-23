Pedestrian killed in one of two 'serious' collisions being investigated by Kingston Police

Steph Crosier
Sep 23, 2021  •  20 minutes ago  •  1 minute read

Kingston Police are investigating two “serious” motor vehicle collisions, one of which resulted in a pedestrian being killed, early Thursday morning.

The first was on Battersea Road at Kingston Mills Road at roughly 5:50 a.m. as a man was struck by a vehicle. Frontenac Paramedics treated the man and took him to Kingston General Hospital, where he later died.

“We would ask that anyone who may have seen a male pedestrian walking in the area in and around the time frame mentioned, and who may have information to provide, to please contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660 and reference incident No. 21-36776,” Const. Ash Gutheinz said.

The road between River Ridge Drive and Kingston Mills Road was closed for about four hours later. As it reopened, a small, white SUV with front-end damage was towed away from the scene.

The second was on Sydenham Road at Latimer Road at about 6:40 a.m., and traffic backed up as police investigated.

Gutheinz said the collision involved one vehicle as the driver lost control and left the road. The vehicle struck a rock cut south of Latimer Road. The woman who had been driving was taken to Kingston General Hospital to have non-life-threatening injuries treated. The road reopened at about 8:30 a.m.

Traffic also backed up Perth Road at Unity Road as a result of the collisions.

Story continues below

Latest National Stories

News Near Kingston

This Week in Flyers