Kingston Police investigating suspicious death

Kingston Police are investigating a suspicious death on Van Order Drive that took place Monday morning.

Two police cruisers remained outside 123 Van Order Dr. on Tuesday morning.

Police said officers and Frontenac Paramedics were called to the building for the “sudden death” of a woman in her 30s. As police investigated, they suspected her death “occurred under what is believed to be suspicious circumstances.”

The major crimes unit and the coroner are both investigating.

“The identities of the decedent and involved parties, as well as other circumstances surrounding the death, are not being released at this time,” police said.

Anyone with information about the woman’s death is asked to contact Det. Const. Jason Alblas at 613-549-4660, ext. 6267, or by emailing jalblas@kingstonpolice.ca.