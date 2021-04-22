Kingston Police looking to identify bicycle thieves

Article content

Photo by Ashley Gutheinz

Kingston Police are looking to identify two men who broke into a business in the west end, smashed the front window and stole a bicycle.

Police said in a news release that on April 10, just before 6 a.m., two men appeared on surveillance video pacing around the business. One of them appeared to be carrying a battering ram. They then went to the front of the business and used the ram to smash out one of the front windows.

The men then reached through the window and grabbed a bicycle. Police said the men struggled for several seconds to get the bicycle out of its rack, but managed to and then hauled it through the window. Both then fled the area on the bike.

Police were called to the scene just after 6 a.m. and saw the damage to the store. They determined that the thieves had taken a black-and-charcoal-coloured Fluid FS3 L29 mountain bike. The cost of the same bike listed online is more than $2,200.

The first man is described as having a slim-to-medium build and was wearing dark shoes, light-coloured pants and a dark hoodie with a fleur-de-lis symbol across the chest and “Quebec” spelled below it. The man was also wearing a dark-coloured hat and had a dark mask covering his face.

The second man is described as having a slim-to-medium build and was wearing white running shoes and a grey or light-coloured zip-up hoodie with “CANADA” spelled out across the chest in white. The hoodie also had a patch on the left side, upper-arm area. The man was also wearing a gas mask-style face covering that appeared to have an air filter in front of the mouth area.

Anyone with information about this incident or the identities of either of the suspects is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can be provided anonymously by 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.