Kingston Police are investigating the possible link between three incidents involving two vehicles of the same make and licence plates.

All three incidents took place on Tuesday afternoon. Two of them, one on Highway 401 and one near the Kingston Centre, were caught on camera. One video shows a white Porsche with the Quebec licence plate FPH2131 and a white Hyundai Kona, while the second video also shows the same Porsche but also shows the Hyundai’s Quebec licence plate as FNX5097.

Police probing three incidents seemingly involving same two vehicles

Const. Ash Gutheinz said the first incident that was reported to them was at about 5:15 p.m. The caller reported two vehicles — a white Porsche and a white Hyundai, both with Quebec licence plates — “racing” and driving erratically on Division Street near Kirkpatrick Street, Gutheinz said.

He said police searched the area but the vehicles were not found.

Then the two videos showing vehicles of the same description were posted on social media. The first video was shot on Highway 401 as the vehicles drove east approaching the Gardiners Road interchange. The video was shot by Sarah Young, who was a passenger as her boyfriend drove. She said she’d never seen anything like it before.