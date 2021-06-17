Kingston Police purchase new, $265,000 armoured rescue vehicle
Article content
Kingston Police have purchased a new, $265,000 armoured rescue vehicle for the emergency response unit.
Sgt. Harry Brewer of the unit explained to the Kingston Police Services Board on Thursday that the vehicle will replace a previous armoured vehicle that was deemed non-operational in 2017.
Kingston Police purchase new, $265,000 armoured rescue vehicle Back to video
“At the end of the day, this vehicle is all about officer and public safety,” Brewer said.
The used 2018 Cambli Black Wolf ARV has never been used in an operational setting, only at trade shows by the manufacturer, Cambli Canada of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. Brewer said Cambli has told them the vehicle could last up to 15 years.
The truck seats eight officers and uses a 2017 Ford F550 chassis. It has a V10, 6.8 litre, 288 horsepower gasoline engine and has a six-speed automatic transmission. It has only been driven 20,000 kilometres and it meets all ballistic requirements.
The truck was purchased through a request for proposals process and was paid for under the force’s capital budget for fleet replacement, so only Chief Antje McNeely had to approve the purchase. The force also received a proposal from Terradyne Armoured Vehicles, Inc., but it scored a point lower than the Cambli and was $34,617 more expensive. The board would have only had to approve the purchase if the Cambli was more expensive.
Advertisement
Article content
“Unlike military vehicles, our armoured trucks are made to protect,” Cambli said in a statement to Kingston Police. “Whether you need to keep a safe distance between groups of demonstrators, shield police officers from falling projectiles or evacuate civilians from an imminent threat, our state-of-the-art trucks are designed to offer superior protection, keep threats at bay and limit the impact on people. …
“At the end of the day, our job is to plan for the worst and find the safest solutions for everyone involved.”
This is the third armoured vehicle Kingston Police have purchased. The first was an old armoured security vehicle bought in 1995 and destroyed at KIMCO in 1998. The second was also an old armoured security vehicle purchased in 2013 and retro-fitted in an attempt to meet their needs. The 2013 truck has been sitting in the force’s back parking lot since 2017 after a shotgun slug pierced the armour and struck a dummy inside during a test of its capabilities.
Brewer explained that the training unit decided it was safer not to have a truck at all and to rely on Ontario Provincial Police’s Tactics and Rescue Unit to bring in an armoured vehicle when possible. The trouble with that is that the OPP’s unit is split into three and shared across the province, making its ability to respond unreliable, Brewer said.
During the presentation, Brewer shared images of the types of firearms Kingston Police have seized in the past three years. They included pistols, shotguns and rifles — including one being a .50 calibre.
He also shared the number of firearm-related reports that have come into the Kingston Police in the past 10 years. The numbers demonstrated a significant increase from just 11 reported in 2011, 2012 and 2013, to 25 in 2018 and 32 in 2019 and 2020.