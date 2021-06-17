Article content

Kingston Police have purchased a new, $265,000 armoured rescue vehicle for the emergency response unit.

Sgt. Harry Brewer of the unit explained to the Kingston Police Services Board on Thursday that the vehicle will replace a previous armoured vehicle that was deemed non-operational in 2017.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Police purchase new, $265,000 armoured rescue vehicle Back to video

“At the end of the day, this vehicle is all about officer and public safety,” Brewer said.

The used 2018 Cambli Black Wolf ARV has never been used in an operational setting, only at trade shows by the manufacturer, Cambli Canada of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. Brewer said Cambli has told them the vehicle could last up to 15 years.

The truck seats eight officers and uses a 2017 Ford F550 chassis. It has a V10, 6.8 litre, 288 horsepower gasoline engine and has a six-speed automatic transmission. It has only been driven 20,000 kilometres and it meets all ballistic requirements.

The truck was purchased through a request for proposals process and was paid for under the force’s capital budget for fleet replacement, so only Chief Antje McNeely had to approve the purchase. The force also received a proposal from Terradyne Armoured Vehicles, Inc., but it scored a point lower than the Cambli and was $34,617 more expensive. The board would have only had to approve the purchase if the Cambli was more expensive.