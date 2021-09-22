Kingston Police are searching for two teenagers, both of whom went missing on Tuesday.

Claire Ibit, 14, was last seen at about 9:30 p.m. near Conservatory Pond in Kingston’s west end. Kingston Police said her family is concerned for her well-being.

Kingston Police search for two missing teens, 14 and 15

Ibit is white, four feet tall and weighs 85 pounds. She has a fair complexion and a slim build. Her hair is brown and shoulder-length and her eyes are brown. Police say it is possible she was wearing a purple, pink and white tie-dye T-shirt with white bottoms when she went missing.

Anyone with information about where Ibit may be is asked to call police at 613-549-4660. Anonymous tips can also be provided at that number by dialling extension 0 and asking to remain so.

Jorden Doucet, 15, was last seen in the 600 block of Portsmouth Avenue, just north of Bath Road, at about 4:45 p.m. on Tuesday. His current whereabouts are also unknown, but he is known to frequent the area of Rideau Heights in Kingston’s north end. Jorden’s family is also concerned for his well-being, police said.

Doucet is white, about five-foot-seven and 230 pounds with a heavy build. He has short brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing blue jeans, a camouflaged hoodie and black, suede Timberland work boots.

Anyone with information that could help police find Doucet is asked to contact Det. Dan Silver at 613-549-4660, ext. 6243, or via email at dsilver@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain so.