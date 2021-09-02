Kingston Police searching for man last seen Monday

Kingston Police are searching for a local man who hasn’t been seen since Monday evening.

Sam Smith, 52, was last seen near the Integrated Care Hub near the intersection of Montreal and Railway streets at about 6:30 p.m.

“His current whereabouts are unknown,” police said. “Friends are concerned for his well-being.”

Smith is described as being Black, five-foot-11 and 181 pounds. He has a medium complexion and a stocky build. He also has short black hair, a goatee and brown eyes.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Paul Wood at 613-549-4660, ext. 6312, or via email at pwood@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may also be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous