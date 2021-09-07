Kingston Police searching for man, woman
Kingston Police are searching for a woman and a man, both last seen last week in the city.
Shaun McAllister, 40, was last seen by his family and they are concerned for his well-being, Kingston Police said in a news release. They said he is often in the downtown core, but his current whereabouts are unknown.
McAllister is described as being white, six feet tall and 190 pounds, with a medium build and a fair complexion. He has short black hair, brown eyes and may have a moustache. McAllister has several tattoos on his arms and often wears a white or black ball cap.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.
Cecilia Tardiff, 31, is from the Ottawa area but was last seen downtown Kingston on Aug. 30. She was reported missing by her family on Monday and they are also concerned for her well-being.
Tardiff is described as being white, five-foot-two and 110 pounds, with blue eyes and long brown hair, which is usually in a ponytail. She was last seen wearing a light blue knit dress and leopard print slip-on shoes. She was also carrying a pink purse with a bow and a grey duffel bag with pink trim.
Anyone who may know where Tardiff is, is asked to contact Det. Richelle Leck at 613-549-4660, ext. 6350, or via email at rleck@kingstonpolice.ca.
To provide tips about where Tardiff or McAllister may be anonymously, call 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and ask to remain anonymous.