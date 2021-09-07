Article content

Kingston Police are searching for a woman and a man, both last seen last week in the city.

Shaun McAllister, 40, was last seen by his family and they are concerned for his well-being, Kingston Police said in a news release. They said he is often in the downtown core, but his current whereabouts are unknown.

We apologize, but this video has failed to load. Try refreshing your browser. Kingston Police searching for man, woman Back to video

McAllister is described as being white, six feet tall and 190 pounds, with a medium build and a fair complexion. He has short black hair, brown eyes and may have a moustache. McAllister has several tattoos on his arms and often wears a white or black ball cap.