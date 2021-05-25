Kingston Police searching for pair after $3,000 in hair-removal devices stolen

May 25, 2021  •  3 hours ago  •  < 1 minute read
A couple sought by the Kingston Police after $3,000 in hair-removal products were taken from the shelves at the Cataraqui Centre Shoppers Drug Mart.
Kingston Police are searching for a woman and a man after $3,000 worth of hair-removal devices were stolen from the Cataraqui Centre Shoppers Drug Mart last week.

Police said that at about 1:45 p.m. last Thursday, the pair entered the store, located at 945 Gardiners Rd., and selected nine Foreo hair-removal devices valued at about $300 each. They then left the store without attempting to pay.

Anyone with information about the theft is asked to contact Const. Rick Poirier at rpoirier@kingstonpolice.ca or at 613-549-4660, ext. 6268. Tips can be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.

