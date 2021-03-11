Kingston Police searching for reckless motorcyclist

Article content

Kingston Police are searching for a motorcyclist they say was driving well over the posted speed limit on Creekford Road on Tuesday afternoon.

The force’s traffic safety unit said on Twitter that the motorcycle was captured travelling west at 103 km/h on the residential road from Bayridge Drive at about 4:15 p.m.

Soon after, the motorcycle was spotted by a passerby, who captured footage of the rider. The motorcycle was seen travelling to Westbrook Road, where it headed south and then east onto Ontario Street.

The motorcyclist was last seen when it returned to Creekford Road, this time travelling east.

The rider was male and appeared to be in his late teens or early 20s with an average build. He was wearing a mainly yellow, multicoloured full-face helmet with camera attached to the top. He was operating a smaller, dark-coloured, street-style motorcycle with a rear Ontario licence plate. The markers are unknown, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Const. Josh Brimble at 613 549-4660, ext 6378, or email jbrimble@kpf.ca