Kingston Police searching for Smiths Falls woman

Kingston Police are searching for a Smiths Falls woman who is known to frequently visit Kingston, Toronto and Ottawa.

Jessica Munt, 31, last connected with a family member in Kingston earlier this month. She told the family member that she was in town, but she hasn’t been seen.

Police said they and Munt’s family are concerned for her safety and well-being.

Police have been able to connect with her by phone once but haven’t been able to meet in person to confirm she is OK.

Munt is described as a white woman, five-foot-four, with long, black hair possibly dyed red. She has an eyebrow piercing and a tattoo on each hand, reading: “Believe Yourself” and “Love Yourself.”

Anyone who may have seen Munt or has information on her whereabouts is asked to contact Kingston Police at 613-549-4660. Information that is not time sensitive can be directed to Det. Jamie Graham at jgraham@kingstonpolice.ca or 613-549-4660, ext. 6311.