Kingston Police searching for suspect of break and enter, credit card fraud

Kingston Police have arrested a man but are still searching for a woman connected to a break and enter and credit card fraud committed earlier this month.

Police said in a news release that on July 17, sometime between 3 and 10 p.m., while a woman was sleeping in her upstairs bedroom, her home was entered and her purse was taken. The purse had been left in the living room, and while police do not know how the thieves entered the home, an exterior entrance may have been left unlocked. Inside, the purse had cash, bank cards and other personal effects.

“Further investigation by police revealed that the victim’s bank card had been used for fraudulent purchases at various retail stores and fast-food restaurants from late in the evening on July 17 to July 18,” police said. “Police obtained security video which revealed that both the male accused as well as a female suspect had made the multiple fraudulent purchases.”

Police were able to identify the man involved, and on Tuesday he was arrested at about 4:15 p.m. The 48-year-old has been charged with break and enter, theft under $5,000, theft of a credit card, fraud under $5,000 and with breaching his probation. He spent the night in police custody to appear in bail court the next day.

Police are now asking for the public’s help identifying the woman, who was captured on security video using the stolen cards. She is described as being white with a slim-to-medium build and a fair complexion.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Det. Andrew Wilby at 613-549-4660, ext. 6217, or via email at awilby@kingstonpolice.ca.

Tips may be provided anonymously by calling 613-549-4660, ext. 0, and asking to remain anonymous.